Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SYBX Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 73298.0 Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at $0.4 or 11.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.38M. SYBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.57% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 58.18% up since then. When we look at Synlogic Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.49K.

Analysts gave the Synlogic Inc (SYBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SYBX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synlogic Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 11.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.23%, with the 5-day performance at 27.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 61.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYBX’s forecast low is $24.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -523.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Synlogic Inc (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synlogic Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.31% over the past 6 months, a 54.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synlogic Inc will rise 80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 171.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $106k and $140k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,352.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.24%. The 2023 estimates are for Synlogic Inc earnings to increase by 57.86%.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.12% of Synlogic Inc shares while 57.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.00%. There are 57.88% institutions holding the Synlogic Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million SYBX shares worth $4.36 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 0.4 million shares worth $2.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $1.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.65 million.