Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.10. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.38 or 30.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.36M. SWVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -597.01% off its 52-week high of $11.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 62.87% up since then. When we look at Swvl Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59800.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.21K.

Analysts gave the Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SWVL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Swvl Holdings Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Instantly SWVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 67.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 30.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.14%, with the 5-day performance at 67.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) is 81.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 141.20% up from the last financial year.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.80% of Swvl Holdings Corp shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.19%.