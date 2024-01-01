Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.91M. SRFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.58% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at Surf Air Mobility Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.43K.

Analysts gave the Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SRFM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Instantly SRFM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6900 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.79%, with the 5-day performance at 46.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) is 88.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

SRFM Dividends

Surf Air Mobility Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.