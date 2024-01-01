Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 65088.0 Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $2.60 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.24M. SNAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -438.85% off its 52-week high of $14.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.24, which suggests the last value was 13.85% up since then. When we look at Stryve Foods Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23710.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.94K.

Analysts gave the Stryve Foods Inc (SNAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNAX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stryve Foods Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.96.

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

Instantly SNAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) is -13.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

Stryve Foods Inc (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stryve Foods Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.69% over the past 6 months, a 84.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stryve Foods Inc will rise 6.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Stryve Foods Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.41 million and $4.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Stryve Foods Inc earnings to increase by 88.15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.30% of Stryve Foods Inc shares while 11.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.15%. There are 11.31% institutions holding the Stryve Foods Inc stock share, with CWA Asset Management Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million SNAX shares worth $1.42 million.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 14460.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 3929.0 shares estimated at $36085.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 2682.0 shares worth around $29874.0.