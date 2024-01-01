Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Spectral AI Inc

In the last trading session, 88457.0 Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.68M. MDAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -692.68% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 10.57% up since then. When we look at Spectral AI Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Instantly MDAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.69 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.64%, with the 5-day performance at -8.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is -11.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46620.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.85% of Spectral AI Inc shares while 19.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.77%. There are 19.48% institutions holding the Spectral AI Inc stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 35.12% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million MDAI shares worth $1.71 million.

Shay Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 22949.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 14419.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares.