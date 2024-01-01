Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of InflaRx N.V.

In the last trading session, 0.24 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.97M. IFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -344.79% off its 52-week high of $7.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 30.06% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 385.57K.

Analysts gave the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InflaRx N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.42%, with the 5-day performance at 10.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 30.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $4.74 with $18.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1006.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -190.8% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.45% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.18 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that InflaRx N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.89%. The 2023 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 4.09%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.04% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 32.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.91%. There are 32.47% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 5.73 million IFRX shares worth $25.57 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.49% or 2.9 million shares worth $12.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 26327.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.