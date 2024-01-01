Stock Performance Of M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX: MPTI) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 57005.0 M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX:MPTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.26. With the company’s per share price at $35.70 changed hands at -$1.25 or -3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.60M. MPTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.37% off its 52-week high of $39.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.36, which suggests the last value was 76.58% up since then. When we look at M-tron Industries Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.86K.

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX:MPTI) trade information

Instantly MPTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 39.00 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 308.00%, with the 5-day performance at 2.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX:MPTI) is 8.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

M-tron Industries Inc (MPTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the M-tron Industries Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 202.54% over the past 6 months, a 156.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for M-tron Industries Inc earnings to increase by 134.33%.

MPTI Dividends

M-tron Industries Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

M-tron Industries Inc (AMEX:MPTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.79% of M-tron Industries Inc shares while 19.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.51%. There are 19.70% institutions holding the M-tron Industries Inc stock share, with Gamco Investors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million MPTI shares worth $3.01 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 0.12 million shares worth $1.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 31573.0 shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 25593.0 shares worth around $0.29 million.