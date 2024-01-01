Stock Performance Of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.1 million Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at -$0.14 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.74M. ACXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.29% off its 52-week high of $8.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 69.45% up since then. When we look at Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.48K.

Analysts gave the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACXP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

Instantly ACXP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.06 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.77%, with the 5-day performance at 6.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) is 6.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.53% over the past 6 months, a 8.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 9.38%.

ACXP Dividends

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.