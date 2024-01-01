Stock Performance And Forecast For Planet Green Holdings Corp

In the last trading session, 74983.0 Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.25M. PLAG’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.65% off its 52-week high of $1.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 36.73% up since then. When we look at Planet Green Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 67680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.76K.

Analysts gave the Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLAG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Planet Green Holdings Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Instantly PLAG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5104 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.11%, with the 5-day performance at 19.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) is 40.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAG’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30512.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30512.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.80%.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.86% of Planet Green Holdings Corp shares while 0.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.86%. There are 0.43% institutions holding the Planet Green Holdings Corp stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 83000.0 PLAG shares worth $41915.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 13319.0 shares worth $6726.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 83000.0 shares estimated at $41915.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.