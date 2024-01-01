Stock Performance And Forecast For Aptose Biosciences Inc

In the last trading session, 72165.0 Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $2.54 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.17M. APTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.72% off its 52-week high of $11.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.14, which suggests the last value was 15.75% up since then. When we look at Aptose Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 95370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.82K.

Analysts gave the Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APTO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptose Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.48.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Instantly APTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.80%, with the 5-day performance at 12.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) is -5.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APTO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -805.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -372.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptose Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.26% over the past 6 months, a -16.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptose Biosciences Inc will rise 10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.78%. The 2023 estimates are for Aptose Biosciences Inc earnings to decrease by -12.34%.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.43% of Aptose Biosciences Inc shares while 19.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.26%. There are 19.27% institutions holding the Aptose Biosciences Inc stock share, with Drw Securities, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million APTO shares worth $2.75 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 2164.0 shares estimated at $13308.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 766.0 shares worth around $2374.0.