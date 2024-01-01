Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $21.52 changed hands at $1.02 or 4.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.16M. SYRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.52% off its 52-week high of $24.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 87.64% up since then. When we look at Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 83.21K.

Analysts gave the Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.29. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYRE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $DBA Sempra.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information

Instantly SYRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.00 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.33%, with the 5-day performance at 24.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) is 36.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spyre Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 91.08% over the past 6 months, a 79.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.19%. The 2023 estimates are for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 69.67%.

SYRE Dividends

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.