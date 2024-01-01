Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) Shares Inclined By 113.87% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.59. With the company’s per share price at $2.93 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.28M. SPRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.84% off its 52-week high of $3.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 65.53% up since then. When we look at Spruce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.11K.

Analysts gave the Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPRB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spruce Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 166.99%, with the 5-day performance at 42.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 113.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spruce Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.28% over the past 6 months, a 28.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spruce Biosciences Inc will rise 17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Spruce Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 150.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Spruce Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 28.51%.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of Spruce Biosciences Inc shares while 85.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.39%. There are 85.65% institutions holding the Spruce Biosciences Inc stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.51% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million SPRB shares worth $14.45 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 3.5 million shares worth $7.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.22 million.