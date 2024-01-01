Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 86279.0 Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.34M. SONN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2024.14% off its 52-week high of $36.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 37.93% up since then. When we look at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71860.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.03K.

Analysts gave the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9185 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.12%, with the 5-day performance at -6.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) is 17.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93570.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.86% over the past 6 months, a 75.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc will rise 94.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 81.08%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.81% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc shares while 1.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.91%. There are 1.67% institutions holding the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.62% of the shares, roughly 19049.0 SONN shares worth $33145.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 14626.0 shares worth $25449.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 14626.0 shares estimated at $25449.0 under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 6374.0 shares worth around $11090.0.