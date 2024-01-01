Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 73514.0 Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $6.14 changed hands at -$0.59 or -8.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.91M. SLDB’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.55% off its 52-week high of $8.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 70.52% up since then. When we look at Solid Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.93K.

Analysts gave the Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SLDB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Solid Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Instantly SLDB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.19 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.13%, with the 5-day performance at 24.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) is 126.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solid Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.18% over the past 6 months, a 52.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Solid Biosciences Inc will fall -47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.47 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.17%. The 2023 estimates are for Solid Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 52.72%.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Solid Biosciences Inc shares while 80.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.16%. There are 80.18% institutions holding the Solid Biosciences Inc stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.43% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million SLDB shares worth $18.32 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.08% or 3.43 million shares worth $17.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 58895.0 shares worth around $0.31 million.