So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.1 million So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $106.90M. SY’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.98% off its 52-week high of $3.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 35.66% up since then. When we look at So-Young International Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 90670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.32K.

Analysts gave the So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. So-Young International Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.03% to the stock’s daily price. However, in the 30-day time frame, So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) is 10.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for So-Young International Inc ADR will fall -60.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.39 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.24%. The 2023 estimates are for So-Young International Inc ADR earnings to increase by 139.41%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.91% per year.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.70% of So-Young International Inc ADR shares while 29.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.58%. There are 29.64% institutions holding the So-Young International Inc ADR stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.22% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million SY shares worth $3.21 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 2.51 million shares worth $4.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 83482.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 68795.0 shares worth around $99064.0.