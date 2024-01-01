Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at -$0.13 or -10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.28M. LITM’s last price was a discount, traded about -169.23% off its 52-week high of $3.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 64.96% up since then. When we look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.20K.

Analysts gave the Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LITM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snow Lake Resources Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Instantly LITM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3969 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.68%, with the 5-day performance at 33.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) is 82.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -72.86%.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.45% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd shares while 4.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.23%. There are 4.16% institutions holding the Snow Lake Resources Ltd stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million LITM shares worth $0.47 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 98965.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 4113.0 shares estimated at $10611.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.