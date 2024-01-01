Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 0.17 million Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $4.21 changed hands at $0.73 or 20.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.79M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4755.11% off its 52-week high of $204.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 44.66% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 45370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.18K.

Analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYTA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.83.

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.66 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 20.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.07%, with the 5-day performance at 24.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 45.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Siyata Mobile Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.94% over the past 6 months, a 76.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Siyata Mobile Inc will rise 95.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.11 million and $1.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.86%. The 2023 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc earnings to increase by 83.60%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.88% of Siyata Mobile Inc shares while 2.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.22%. There are 2.12% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 80858.0 SYTA shares worth $0.44 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 57911.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.