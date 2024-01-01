Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SASI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $3.02 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36M. SASI’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.2% off its 52-week high of $14.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.39, which suggests the last value was 20.86% up since then. When we look at Sigma Additive Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.94K.

Analysts gave the Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (SASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SASI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Instantly SASI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.72 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.22%, with the 5-day performance at 5.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) is 16.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22040.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sigma Additive Solutions Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.69% over the past 6 months, a 53.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc will rise 76.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $153k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 115.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.22%. The 2023 estimates are for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc earnings to increase by 53.31%.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc shares while 4.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.70%. There are 4.67% institutions holding the Sigma Additive Solutions Inc stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 34889.0 SASI shares worth $0.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 5415.0 shares worth $37796.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 5426.0 shares estimated at $37873.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 2913.0 shares worth around $21165.0.