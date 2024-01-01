Should You Invest In BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.48M. BCAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1235.29% off its 52-week high of $4.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 164.55K.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Instantly BCAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3969 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.23%. However, in the 30-day time frame, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is -62.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.85 days.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.14% of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares while 2.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.79%. There are 2.80% institutions holding the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million BCAN shares worth $2.19 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 0.97 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares.