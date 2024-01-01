Should You Invest In Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.03 or -11.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.99M. AUUD’s last price was a discount, traded about -516.0% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 32.0% up since then. When we look at Auddia Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.26K.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3340 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -11.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.96%, with the 5-day performance at -24.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 25.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57140.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.39%. The 2023 estimates are for Auddia Inc earnings to decrease by -17.95%.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.82% of Auddia Inc shares while 4.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.48%. There are 4.44% institutions holding the Auddia Inc stock share, with Ayrton Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.21% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million AUUD shares worth $99380.0.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 0.18 million shares worth $75673.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $63816.0 under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 39965.0 shares worth around $16501.0.