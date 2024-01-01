Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.14 million Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.52 changed hands at $1.04 or 5.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.76M. SEZL’s last price was a discount, traded about -295.13% off its 52-week high of $81.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.15, which suggests the last value was 65.16% up since then. When we look at Sezzle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.01K.

Analysts gave the Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEZL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sezzle Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Sezzle Inc..

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) trade information

Instantly SEZL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.48 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 5.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.69%, with the 5-day performance at 17.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) is 102.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22740.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -67.15%.

SEZL Dividends

Sezzle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.10% of Sezzle Inc. shares while 2.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.56%.