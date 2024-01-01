Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ: SLNA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.10M. SLNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2122.22% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Selina Hospitality PLC.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.71K.

Analysts gave the Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLNA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Selina Hospitality PLC.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Instantly SLNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1955 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.43%, with the 5-day performance at -6.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) is -17.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Selina Hospitality PLC. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.54% over the past 6 months, a 59.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Selina Hospitality PLC.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $70.48 million.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.91% of Selina Hospitality PLC. shares while 6.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.24%. There are 6.05% institutions holding the Selina Hospitality PLC. stock share, with Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million SLNA shares worth $0.34 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 76416.0 shares worth $77944.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 60296.0 shares estimated at $51251.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.