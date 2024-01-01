Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SVFD) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 72530.0 Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.94M. SVFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -726.0% off its 52-week high of $16.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.66, which suggests the last value was 17.0% up since then. When we look at Save Foods Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Save Foods Inc (SVFD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SVFD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Save Foods Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Instantly SVFD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.40 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.16%, with the 5-day performance at 12.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SVFD) is 10.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.56%.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Save Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.15% of Save Foods Inc shares while 2.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.15%. There are 2.73% institutions holding the Save Foods Inc stock share, with Noked Israel Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 10779.0 SVFD shares worth $44630.0.

Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 2143.0 shares worth $8873.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 879.0 shares estimated at $4282.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.