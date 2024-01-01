Risk Capital Investors Should Consider AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB).

In the last trading session, 0.14 million AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.97M. AQB’s last price was a discount, traded about -728.07% off its 52-week high of $23.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 44.91% up since then. When we look at AquaBounty Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 90410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.49K.

Analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AQB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.53.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Instantly AQB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.00 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.35%, with the 5-day performance at 19.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) is 55.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AQB’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -163.16% for it to hit the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AquaBounty Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.86% over the past 6 months, a -7.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AquaBounty Technologies Inc will rise 4.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $730k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AquaBounty Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $451k and $398k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 214.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.71%. The 2023 estimates are for AquaBounty Technologies Inc earnings to decrease by -8.28%.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 05 and March 11.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc shares while 18.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.53%. There are 18.31% institutions holding the AquaBounty Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million AQB shares worth $0.93 million.

EPIQ Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 96503.0 shares worth $0.46 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 99438.0 shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 29033.0 shares worth around $0.21 million.