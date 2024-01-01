Regis Corp. (NYSE: RGS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 99269.0 Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $9.45 changed hands at -$0.99 or -9.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.55M. RGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -291.53% off its 52-week high of $37.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 39.68% up since then. When we look at Regis Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.78K.

Analysts gave the Regis Corp. (RGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RGS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Regis Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.22 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.27%, with the 5-day performance at 57.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS) is 26.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGS’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -323.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -323.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Regis Corp. (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regis Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.43% over the past 6 months, a 43.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Regis Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $51.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.97 million and $55.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Regis Corp. earnings to increase by 48.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 05.

Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.29% of Regis Corp. shares while 24.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.79%. There are 24.93% institutions holding the Regis Corp. stock share, with First Manhattan Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million RGS shares worth $4.52 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 1.91 million shares worth $2.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $1.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $1.56 million.