Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 57534.0 Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $3.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.92M. RANI’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.24% off its 52-week high of $6.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 45.18% up since then. When we look at Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 82680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.11K.

Analysts gave the Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RANI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) trade information

Instantly RANI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.54 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.73%, with the 5-day performance at 5.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) is 70.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.06 days.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.42% over the past 6 months, a -8.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -25.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.40% per year.

RANI Dividends

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.72% of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares while 14.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.30%. There are 14.51% institutions holding the Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million RANI shares worth $2.76 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 0.49 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $2.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.46 million.