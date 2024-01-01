Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ: RLYB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.11 million Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.95. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.32M. RLYB’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.39% off its 52-week high of $9.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 28.03% up since then. When we look at Rallybio Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.67K.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

Instantly RLYB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.83 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.62%, with the 5-day performance at -8.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) is 21.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.86 days.

Rallybio Corp (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rallybio Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.77% over the past 6 months, a 12.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rallybio Corp earnings to increase by 13.41%.

RLYB Dividends

Rallybio Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.60% of Rallybio Corp shares while 89.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.64%. There are 89.34% institutions holding the Rallybio Corp stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.10% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million RLYB shares worth $23.74 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.60% or 3.63 million shares worth $20.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $8.25 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $4.27 million.