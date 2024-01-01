ProSomnus Inc (OSA): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.23 million ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.08M. OSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -517.35% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at ProSomnus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the ProSomnus Inc (OSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProSomnus Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) trade information

Instantly OSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.37%, with the 5-day performance at 10.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA) is 4.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ProSomnus Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.41 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for ProSomnus Inc earnings to decrease by -45.54%.

OSA Dividends

ProSomnus Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

ProSomnus Inc (NASDAQ:OSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.97% of ProSomnus Inc shares while 55.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.73%. There are 55.58% institutions holding the ProSomnus Inc stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.69% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million OSA shares worth $1.34 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.41% or 0.39 million shares worth $1.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 33418.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 32736.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.