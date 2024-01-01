Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.23 million Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.74M. PRST’s last price was a discount, traded about -983.02% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 24.53% up since then. When we look at Presto Automation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.79K.

Analysts gave the Presto Automation Inc (PRST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Presto Automation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.79%, with the 5-day performance at -6.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) is -12.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Presto Automation Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.82% over the past 6 months, a 81.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.89 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Presto Automation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.35 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Presto Automation Inc earnings to increase by 47.75%.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.17% of Presto Automation Inc shares while 32.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.02%. There are 32.92% institutions holding the Presto Automation Inc stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million PRST shares worth $12.88 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 1.72 million shares worth $8.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.46 million shares estimated at $4.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $7.55 million.