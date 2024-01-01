Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.19 million Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.00M. PBTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2652.0% off its 52-week high of $41.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 72.67% up since then. When we look at Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.59K.

Analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.77%, with the 5-day performance at 12.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 114.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.71% of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd shares while 0.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.02%. There are 0.02% institutions holding the Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 3514.0 PBTS shares worth $25306.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 2617.0 shares worth $18846.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.