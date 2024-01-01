Power REIT (AMEX: PW) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 84617.0 Power REIT (AMEX:PW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.20M. PW’s last price was a discount, traded about -760.0% off its 52-week high of $5.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Power REIT’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.74K.

Analysts gave the Power REIT (PW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Power REIT’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) trade information

Instantly PW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Power REIT (AMEX:PW) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PW’s forecast low is $44.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Power REIT (PW) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Power REIT’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.55 million and $1.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

PW Dividends

Power REIT is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Power REIT (AMEX:PW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.85% of Power REIT shares while 16.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.17%. There are 16.97% institutions holding the Power REIT stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.93% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million PW shares worth $0.44 million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 7.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund held about 4.65% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.27 million.