Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 73728.0 Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.91M. PSTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.43% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 44.57% up since then. When we look at Plus Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 50710.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.35K.

Analysts gave the Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PSTV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.07.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Instantly PSTV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.19%, with the 5-day performance at -7.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 2.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plus Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.36% over the past 6 months, a 64.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plus Therapeutics Inc will rise 67.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,980.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Plus Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151k and $506k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 602.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 259.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 82.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Plus Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 59.89%.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Plus Therapeutics Inc shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.97%. There are 1.95% institutions holding the Plus Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 72861.0 PSTV shares worth $0.15 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 17007.0 shares worth $34354.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 59831.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 13030.0 shares worth around $26320.0.