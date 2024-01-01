Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.13 or -8.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10M. PTPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -576.6% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 34.75% up since then. When we look at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.60K.

Analysts gave the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PTPI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.11.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6494 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.48%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 3.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.54 million.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.67% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.96%. There are 5.68% institutions holding the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.51% of the shares, roughly 31811.0 PTPI shares worth $64576.0.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 23200.0 shares worth $47096.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 31811.0 shares estimated at $64576.0 under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 4888.0 shares worth around $11389.0.