Performance Report And Forecasts For Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)

In the last trading session, 84400.0 Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.10M. ETAO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2566.67% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 68.89% up since then. When we look at Etao International Co Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.86K.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Instantly ETAO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.56%, with the 5-day performance at -7.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) is 60.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

ETAO Dividends

Etao International Co Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.09% of Etao International Co Ltd. shares while 0.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.85%. There are 0.38% institutions holding the Etao International Co Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million ETAO shares worth $84728.0.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 60000.0 shares worth $39300.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $41004.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 9665.0 shares worth around $6330.0.