Performance Report And Forecasts For ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN)

In the last trading session, 0.24 million ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.70M. ASLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -801.92% off its 52-week high of $4.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.41K.

Analysts gave the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASLN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Instantly ASLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5659 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.99%, with the 5-day performance at 14.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) is -27.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.70% over the past 6 months, a 30.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.32%. The 2023 estimates are for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 26.22%.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares while 39.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.16%. There are 39.13% institutions holding the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock share, with Vivo Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 37.39% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million ASLN shares worth $10.37 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.85% or 1.13 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 9908.0 shares estimated at $21054.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 7968.0 shares worth around $31872.0.