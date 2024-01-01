Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.71M. KTTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.14% off its 52-week high of $0.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 29.73% up since then. When we look at Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KTTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Instantly KTTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.34%, with the 5-day performance at 29.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) is 4.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,233.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $200k.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 13.