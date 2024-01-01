PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 56553.0 PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $2.75 changed hands at -$0.36 or -11.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.29M. PRFX’s last price was a discount, traded about -860.36% off its 52-week high of $26.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 33.82% up since then. When we look at PainReform Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32270.000000000004 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.31K.

Analysts gave the PainReform Ltd (PRFX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PainReform Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.49.

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.36 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -11.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.37%, with the 5-day performance at 8.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ:PRFX) is 15.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

PainReform Ltd (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PainReform Ltd will rise 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.26%. The 2023 estimates are for PainReform Ltd earnings to increase by 39.63%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 16.