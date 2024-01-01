Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ: ONCO): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 0.25 million Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.53M. ONCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -875.0% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Onconetix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.94K.

Analysts gave the Onconetix Inc (ONCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONCO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Onconetix Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) trade information

Instantly ONCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.00%, with the 5-day performance at 9.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) is -11.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Onconetix Inc (ONCO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Onconetix Inc will fall -5.00%.

ONCO Dividends

Onconetix Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.03% of Onconetix Inc shares while 19.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.10%.