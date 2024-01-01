NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.15 million NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.47M. NCNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -483.33% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 23.33% up since then. When we look at NuCana plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.77K.

Analysts gave the NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCNA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NuCana plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Instantly NCNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) is -35.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89510.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCNA’s forecast low is $3.20 with $4.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1496.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -966.67% for it to hit the projected low.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuCana plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.56% over the past 6 months, a 18.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuCana plc ADR will rise 63.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.83%. The 2023 estimates are for NuCana plc ADR earnings to increase by 16.70%.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of NuCana plc ADR shares while 31.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.31%. There are 31.09% institutions holding the NuCana plc ADR stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.41% of the shares, roughly 8.0 million NCNA shares worth $6.32 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 3.66 million shares worth $2.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 18775.0 shares estimated at $15667.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.