NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.2 million NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at $0.08 or 16.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.04M. NLSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.64% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 55.93% up since then. When we look at NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.30K.

Analysts gave the NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NLSP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Instantly NLSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6084 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 16.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.27%, with the 5-day performance at 32.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) is 46.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.06%.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.98% of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd shares while 17.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.57%. There are 17.92% institutions holding the NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.72% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million NLSP shares worth $6.32 million.

Affinity Asset Advisors, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.23% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 14362.0 shares estimated at $15223.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.