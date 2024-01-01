NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s (NASDAQ: NRSN) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 0.13 million NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.69M. NRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -268.35% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 49.37% up since then. When we look at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 883.93K.

Analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRSN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8299 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.66%, with the 5-day performance at 1.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) is -23.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd earnings to increase by 23.36%.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 28.