NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 0.14 million NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at $0.03 or 4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76M. NBSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1008.11% off its 52-week high of $8.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 20.27% up since then. When we look at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.28K.

Analysts gave the NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NBSE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Instantly NBSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7757 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.54%, with the 5-day performance at 17.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) is 15.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.15%.

NBSE Dividends

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.44% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc shares while 9.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.76%. There are 9.31% institutions holding the NeuBase Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.03% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million NBSE shares worth $0.31 million.

Greenlight Capital, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. With 18981.0 shares estimated at $35494.0 under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 15655.0 shares worth around $15185.0.