Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.99 changed hands at -$0.3 or -9.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $373.60M. NAUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.52% off its 52-week high of $4.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 47.49% up since then. When we look at Nautilus Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 99.61K.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT) trade information

Instantly NAUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -9.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT) is 5.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.13 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nautilus Biotechnology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.74% over the past 6 months, a -28.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Nautilus Biotechnology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $180k.

The 2023 estimates are for Nautilus Biotechnology Inc earnings to decrease by -21.20%.

NAUT Dividends

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.