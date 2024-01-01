Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 62832.0 Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.35M. MOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.65% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 54.64% up since then. When we look at Mobilicom Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.50K.

Analysts gave the Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobilicom Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Instantly MOB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.98%, with the 5-day performance at 6.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) is 38.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.03%.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited ADR shares while 16.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.70%. There are 16.70% institutions holding the Mobilicom Limited ADR stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million MOB shares worth $0.65 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.