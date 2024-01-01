MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 81461.0 MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.12M. MGOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -3762.79% off its 52-week high of $16.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 9.3% up since then. When we look at MGO Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.90K.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) trade information

Instantly MGOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) is -15.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

MGOL Dividends

MGO Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.88% of MGO Global Inc shares while 0.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.30%. There are 0.97% institutions holding the MGO Global Inc stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million MGOL shares worth $0.56 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 49602.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 38582.0 shares estimated at $86037.0 under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares.