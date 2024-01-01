LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: LUXH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.28 million LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.92. With the company’s per share price at $5.97 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $219.82M. LUXH’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.69% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was 75.38% up since then. When we look at LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.94K.

Analysts gave the LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LUXH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LuxUrban Hotels Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $LUXE.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) trade information

Instantly LUXH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.28 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 251.20%, with the 5-day performance at 15.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH) is 27.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.9 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (LUXH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LuxUrban Hotels Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 89.52% over the past 6 months, a 31.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for LuxUrban Hotels Inc earnings to increase by 140.36%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LUXH Dividends

LuxUrban Hotels Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:LUXH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.79% of LuxUrban Hotels Inc shares while 9.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.80%. There are 9.23% institutions holding the LuxUrban Hotels Inc stock share, with Ancora Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million LUXH shares worth $0.47 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Ancora MicroCap Fd and MSS Ser Tr-One Rock Fd. With 44742.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MSS Ser Tr-One Rock Fd held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 39477.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.