Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 53443.0 Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.52M. LSDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1438.46% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 34.62% up since then. When we look at Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LSDI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Instantly LSDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.44%, with the 5-day performance at 6.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI) is 24.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25,757.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $520k.

LSDI Dividends

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.39% of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.66%. There are 5.33% institutions holding the Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.61% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million LSDI shares worth $0.33 million.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 0.47 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares.