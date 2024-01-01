Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.69M. LPTV’s last price was a discount, traded about -562.0% off its 52-week high of $6.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 75.0% up since then. When we look at Loop Media Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.71K.

Analysts gave the Loop Media Inc (LPTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Loop Media Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Aptiv PLC.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

Instantly LPTV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.89%, with the 5-day performance at 1.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) is 127.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

Loop Media Inc (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Loop Media Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.16% over the past 6 months, a 23.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -175.54%. The 2023 estimates are for Loop Media Inc earnings to increase by 25.89%.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.14% of Loop Media Inc shares while 10.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.90%. There are 10.15% institutions holding the Loop Media Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million LPTV shares worth $5.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 2.09 million shares worth $5.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $3.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $0.66 million.