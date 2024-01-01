Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 83810.0 Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at -$0.27 or -8.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.34M. LIZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -389.05% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 18.98% up since then. When we look at Lizhi Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 87210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.13K.

Analysts gave the Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIZI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lizhi Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.10 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LIZI) is -29.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.80% up from the last financial year.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lizhi Inc ADR shares while 2.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.03%. There are 2.03% institutions holding the Lizhi Inc ADR stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 19177.0 LIZI shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 17360.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 1261.0 shares estimated at $10593.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.