Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX): Don’t Ditch LEXX Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.13 million Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.85M. LEXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.0% off its 52-week high of $3.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 48.0% up since then. When we look at Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.47K.

Analysts gave the Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LEXX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.19%, with the 5-day performance at -6.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) is -16.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lexaria Bioscience Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.16% over the past 6 months, a 40.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lexaria Bioscience Corp will rise 68.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 258.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.43%. The 2023 estimates are for Lexaria Bioscience Corp earnings to increase by 43.56%.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.96% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares while 17.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.27%. There are 17.24% institutions holding the Lexaria Bioscience Corp stock share, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million LEXX shares worth $0.56 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 48837.0 shares worth $35665.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 39100.0 shares worth around $29043.0.